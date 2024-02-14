Nigeria: Wike Places N20m Bounty On 2 Wanted Kidnap Kingpins

The minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20million bounty on two suspected terrorists, responsible for attacking and kidnapping two defence staff at an Army Estate in Abuja.

The two suspects, Dahiru Adamu and Abu Ibrahim, both from Niger State and known as cattle rearers, were also part of the group that killed a district head in Abuja, and other kidnappings in Kabusa, Kutu and other villages within the FCT.

The minister warned that since the criminals have refused to allow Abuja citizens sleep, they will not also sleep even as he charged the FCT Commissioner of Oolice, CP Ben Igweh, to go all out against the criminals.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner had said that in an attempt to rid the nation's capital city of criminality, operatives arrested some suspects for several offences in the last three days.

He said on February 11, 2024 at about 4:00pm, the operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to Mabushi Divisional Headquarters, arrested eight notorious armed robbery suspects terrorising FCT, namely; Auwal Yusuf (an ex-convict), Ismail Hudu, Sylvester Poto, Abdusalam Mamuda, Sunday Udoma (Akido), Ifeoma Ngoze Obodo, Muhammed Telegbe Chocolate and

Sarah Mohammed Telegbe

He said, "acting on credible intelligence, the suspects who are responsible for several 'one chance' activities in the past were trailed to Central Area in an attempt to rob some innocent residents and were promptly arrested.

"The suspects confessed to using toy guns and knives to scare their victims to illegally obtain from them. Suspects will be charged to court soon."

The CP further said that on February 13, 2024 at about 5:00pm, acting on credible intelligence, the operatives of Utako Divisional Headquarters, in concert with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, arrested seven suspects namely; Usman Muhazu, Aliyu Muhammed, Auwal Lahiru

Rabiu Sani, Madina Abubakar, Jonah Elimelechi, and Saminu Idris.

They were arrested in Pyakasa, Tudun Wada and Ketti villages of FCT, in connection to the kidnap of 14 notable persons in the Federal Capital Territory.

"These kidnappers who have been giving FCT a sleepless night and on the wanted list of the command for a long time, have now been arrested. They are responsible for the kidnapping of five victims in Federal Mortgage Housing Estate, Kabusa; three persons at Ketti village, Fulani residents of Alhaji Sani;

A woman and her gate man in Kabusa Estate; Mr Sunday Zakwai and four others," he said.

Exhibits recovered from them were N9million, six AK47 Rifles, Bullet Proof Vests and a locally fabricated walkie-talkie.