Nigeria: Security Forces Foil Kidnap Attempt, Kill 5 in Bauchi

A combined team of security operatives comprising the police and Ahmed Ali Kwara Hunters Squad have aborted a kidnap plot in Giade, Giade local government area of Bauchi State and killed five of the criminals.

The neutralised kidnappers met their waterloo when they invaded Giade on a mission to abduct some residents for ransom.

The commissioner of police in the state, Auwal Musa Mohammed, disclosed this to reporters in Bauchi yesterday.

He said, "Taping from the fruits of collaboration with relevant security agencies, on the 11th February 2024 at about 0200hrs, information at the disposal of the Command indicated that some unknown people numbering about five armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded Giade LGA with the sole aim to kidnapped innocent citizens of the locality.

"On receiving the information, a team of detectives in collaboration with Ahmed Ali Kwara Hunters Squad, swiftly swung into action and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel. As a result, all of the suspected bandits were neutralized instantly.

"Preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspected kidnappers were invited by one Abdullahi surname unknown from Bauchi and Taraba states respectively.

"Furthermore, the kidnappers were the same gang who kidnapped one Emeka of Itas-Gadau sometime in 2023 and collected the sum of N10 million as ransom; they also kidnapped one person in Giade and collected the sum of N774,000.

"The suspected kidnappers were not limited to kidnapping criminal activities but also engaged in a hired killing where they were paid and killed/burned to ashes one Ibrahim Dodo of Baranda village Jigawa State," he said.

Mohammed said security personnel recovered about 103 7.62x39mm calibre ammunition; three live ammunition 9mm calibre; four cartridges. five magazines; two locally-made Pistol; one AK-47 rifle; one AK-49 rifle and one locally-made AK-47.

The commissioner of police called on members of the public to make credible intelligence information available to the police for proactive policing to secure life and property.