Nigeria: Garun-Gabbas Heads 6-Man Noc Constitution Review Committee

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has inaugurated a six-man constitution review committee with a mandate to midwife the review and alterations in the provisions of the National Olympic body's constitution.

Inaugurating the committee at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) office in Jahi, Abuja, NOC President Habu Gumel said the review was a fundamental requirement for good governance and best practices globally within the Olympic movement circle.

"The review is in consonance with the principles of the International Olympic Committee Charter, which is constantly reviewed from time to time to keep it updated," Mr Gumel said.

Mr Gumel, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the committee which is headed by Hussaini Garun-Gabbas had seven months to deliver on its assignment.

According to Gumel, the review and amendment was to ensure that the NOC statutory instrument guided its operations, as well as meeting the demand of emerging trends in sports and the Olympic Movement.

He said that the terms of reference of the committee included assessing the potency or impact of the Nigeria Olympic Committee constitution as currently in force since 2001 and making recommendations for amendment (s) where necessary, in line with international best practices and the Olympic Movement.

"Your committee is to request major stakeholders in the Olympic Family, especially the National Sport Federations (OLYMPIC SPORTS ONLY) to submit memoranda or their contributions on the proposed amendment of the constitution."

Mr Gumel urged the committee to liaise with the NOC secretariat for administrative support in the process of its assignment.

Responding, chairman of the committee, Mr Garun-Gabbas, pledged that the committee would deliver on its mandate by engaging necessary stakeholders.

Secretary general of NOC, Tunde Popoola, appreciated members of the constitution review committee for the trust and confidence reposed in them over the course of the assignment.

Other members of the committee are Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, Prof. Mariam Suleiman, Emmanuel Agwu and Tunde Kareem, while Emmanuel Nweri serves as the secretary.