Nigeria: Afcon Team of Tournament - Troost-Ekong, Lookman, Adingra in - Osimhen Missing

CAF has announced the official 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Team of the Tournament, which includes three Super Eagles players.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the official 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team of the tournament, which includes three Super Eagles players.

In what was regarded as the best AFCON history, hosts Ivory Coast were crowned winners after a stunning comeback 2-1 victory over Nigeria in Sunday's final.

🇨🇮 X3🇳🇬 X3🇿🇦 X2🇨🇩 X2🇬🇶 X1Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up to your #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 Team of the Tournament. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jfFtjcQzpk-- CAF (@CAF_Online) February 14, 2024

It was also a memorable tournament for Bafana Bafana, who finished third, their greatest result in 24 years.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was chosen Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong was named Player of the Tournament. Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea won the Golden Boot with five goals.

CAF named Williams and Teboho Mokoena to the official Tournament Team, while Khuliso Mudau, who had been largely expected to make the cut, was left out.

Ola Aina, Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman are Nigeria's three representatives, while Ivory Coast has three: Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, and Ghislan Konan.

The official Best XI is completed by DRC players Chancel Mbemba and Yoane Wissa, as well as Golden Boot winner Emilio Nsue.

Vanguard News