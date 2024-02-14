Nigeria: Video - Fire Guts Computer Village Building in Lagos

A mysterious fire has gutted a one-story building at number 36, Awolowo Way, by the Under Bridge, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, destroying items worth millions of naira.

The fresh incident happened barely 12 hours after a gas tanker explosion occurred late Tuesday night in the Iju-Ishaga area of the state.

Ikeja Computer Village Fire!@LagosRescue put out the Fire at 36, Awolowo Way, Ikeja@Mr_JAGs pic.twitter.com/FiZKoG7T9s-- Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) February 14, 2024

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 9.45 am on Wednesday.

Officials said there were no records of casualties.

Affected traders were seen trying to salvage their wares from the burning building.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Magaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, saying, "The situation is under control."

According to Adeseye, "a commercial one-story building gut-fired from the ground floor is used as a store in the buzzing city capital, Computer Village.

"The fire has been confined to the ground floor; it emanated from ongoing efforts to access the seat of fire and curtailed it from spreading to the upper floor and nearby structures within the smoke log environment.

"The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained. There is no casualty recorded so far."

