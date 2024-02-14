Nigeria: Video - Fire Guts Computer Village Building in Lagos

14 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A mysterious fire has gutted a one-story building at number 36, Awolowo Way, by the Under Bridge, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, destroying items worth millions of naira.

The fresh incident happened barely 12 hours after a gas tanker explosion occurred late Tuesday night in the Iju-Ishaga area of the state.

Ikeja Computer Village Fire!@LagosRescue put out the Fire at 36, Awolowo Way, Ikeja@Mr_JAGs pic.twitter.com/FiZKoG7T9s-- Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) February 14, 2024

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 9.45 am on Wednesday.

Officials said there were no records of casualties.

Affected traders were seen trying to salvage their wares from the burning building.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Magaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, saying, "The situation is under control."

According to Adeseye, "a commercial one-story building gut-fired from the ground floor is used as a store in the buzzing city capital, Computer Village.

"The fire has been confined to the ground floor; it emanated from ongoing efforts to access the seat of fire and curtailed it from spreading to the upper floor and nearby structures within the smoke log environment.

"The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained. There is no casualty recorded so far."

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.