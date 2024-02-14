Nigeria: Vanguard Personality of the Year - Adeleke, Giant Strides in Infrastructure

When Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State took the oath of office on November 27, 2022, many thought he would fail to abide by his promise to chase out darkness from the State of the Living Spring.

But within 100 days, the light that he promised began to illuminate in many areas. Free from one-sidedness, Adeleke, in his first 100 days, cured the minds of doubters through payment of salaries and pensions arrears accumulated by the previous administration from January 2016.

During that period, he was also cheered by many for enrolling 3,332 Osun indigenes on Osun Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS, to ensure adequate healthcare access for the vulnerables for five years. As if that was not enough, he constructed the broken bridges at Bokusoro/Adeeke area in Iwo to forestall loss of life and resumed construction of the Osogbo/ Ikirun/Kwara boundary road which stretches over 20km.

Nevertheless, Adeleke, who is not one to rest on his oars, within six months, went further to build no less than 20 kilometres of roads. While new roads surfaced in Obokun Local Government Area, asphalt was laid for the reconstruction of Orita Oloki/Aago/Akala/ Ogberin roads in Ede South LGA, thus completed.

Also, in Ede South LGA, Anu Olu road received a new look. The road, which was impassable before Adeleke's ascent to the executive's seat, has brought joy to users.

In addition, Ademoroti Street/Holy Vessel in OkeOpo, Ilesa East LGA also received its share of new look. Similarly, Monday Junction road linking Station Railway road in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun LGA, was constructed.

Just as he oversaw the dualisation of Osogbo-Ikirun road with street light, he constructed Shasha failed culverts in University of Osun road, constructed Owoope/Oke Ola Ajegunle box culvert, Allahu Lateef saw mill failed culvert in Ede and Owoope/Oke Ola Ajegunle box culvert in Gbongan.

In like manner, he ensured that failed sections along Lameco-Station, Oke Fia-Dele Yes Sir, Oke Onitea and Owode roads were patched, even as he made sure Iresi township road and Atakumosa market road were given fresh appearance.

Coming after after he provided portable borehole water in each of the 333 wards in Osun State, Adeleke also launched Osun on Tech Revolution through a new tech innovation policy.

With all these and many more, Osun quickly became a positive reference point for the faultfinding analysts. Thanks to the governor's clear-cut visions.

N100 billion infrastructure fund

What is more? Given that his campaign promises were focused on responsive governance, honesty and integrity, caution and teamwork, Adeleke further disclosed his plans through the Osun State N100 billion infrastructure funds - an initiative that shows his dedication to enhancing the state's socio-economic prospects.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony on October 27, 2023, Adeleke said the infrastructure plan includes the rehabilitation of 345 healthcare facilities, the provision of potable water and the reconstruction of 31 schools in local communities.

Hear him shed light on his plans: "The rehabilitation will include provision of potable water, new toilets, and bathrooms, beds, mattresses, bedsheets, renovation and painting of buildings, new curtains, and solar panels/inverters for 24 hours electricity. Our approach is to take medical services to the doorstep of our people wherever they may be.

"Phase two of portable water provision in 332 wards of Osun State which includes overhead tanks, dispensing taps, generators, or solar panels. Under phase one as you have seen, 332 water projects were completed. They are all functioning.

"Under the new plan, another set of underserved areas across the 332 political wards will be served with water projects.

"Phase two of rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun and area council. This includes portable water, new roofs, new toilets, renovation and painting of buildings, and provision of desks and chairs. As you have seen in phase one of the school rehabilitation, our approach is to take a school and rehabilitate the buildings completely with desks and other learning facilities.

"As a follow up to the completed rehabilitation of selected schools, the government has commenced the process of recruiting new teachers to address teachers' shortage in our schools.

"Rehabilitation of 45 roads of at least one kilometre in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 kilometres. As you saw in the preview, we have earlier completed about 45 kilometres of roads across the LGAs. These new roads are fresh projects for phase two."

On how these projects would be executed, Adeleke said through the use of local contents, materials and workers, stressing that his administration is interested in boosting South-West economy.

He said the projects would be financed solely by the government without borrowing from financial institutions.

For these giant strides in infrastructure and farreaching plans for Osun, Adeleke receives Vanguard's Good Governance Award.