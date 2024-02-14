Nigeria: Police Arrest 400 Suspects in Lagos

14 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested about 400 suspected persons in various black spots last month.

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said 25 different police divisions were involved in the raids.

Hundeyin said the massive raid became necessary in view of complaints and intelligence reports emanating from the areas where the suspects were apprehended.

He said that some area commands, the Rapid Response Squad, and the police tactical teams also participated in the raids.

The image maker said the initiative would be sustained until criminals are cleared from the state.

"This raid will be sustained till Lagos State is rid of miscreants," he said.

He said that those arrested and found culpable, after discreet investigation would be prosecuted. (NAN)

