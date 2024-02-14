Nigeria: 2024 Hajj - Jigawa Records Full Payment From 1,200 Intending Pilgrims

14 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board said no fewer than 1,200 intending pilgrims in the state have made full payment of the N4.69 million fare for the 2024 Hajj.

The board's Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Murtala Usman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Usman said the board was allocated a total of 1,518 slots by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the 2024 Hajj, out of which 1,200 intending pilgrims made full payment.

According to him, the board is making efforts to ensure seamless exercise by improving on its previous operations.

Usman added that the orientation programme for the intending pilgrims had commenced to prepare them for the proper conduct of the Hajj exercise in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

"The training focuses on obligations, tenets and cardinal principles of the Hajj, thereby giving the intending pilgrims the opportunity to know proper and acceptable Hajj rites.

"The intending pilgrims are therefore advised to endeavor to attend the training in view of its importance," Usman said. (NAN)

