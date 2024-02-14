Nigeria: EFCC Operatives Allegedly Invade Futa Hostels, Arrest Students

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly invaded the hostels of the students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State.

The EFCC operatives who reportedly raided the students' lodges at 2:00 am on Wednesday also arrested students.

Some students have taken to social media, sharing videos and alleging that the men broke into rooms and arrested their schoolmates.

Videos circulating on social media have revealed broken window frames from what is believed to be an attempt at forced entry.

One social media user named J Brandy wrote, "I thought they said EFCC should not raid at nights again. This hostel (Celebrity Lodge, FUTA ) is right behind mine. When will this endemic? EFCC (officials) moving like thieves at night!"

A man wearing the EFFC jacket was seen in one of the videos circulating online.

This happened against the order that the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, gave in November that sting operations at night be stopped.

He gave this directive after the arrest of suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun State, by operatives of the EFCC which sparked public outrage.