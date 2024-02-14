Nigeria: 'I No Be Iwobi', Sadiq Umar Warns Cyberbullies Over Afcon Loss

14 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles and Real Sociedad forward, Sadiq Umar, has warned cyberbullies against trolling him following the Super Eagles' loss against Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Umar stated that despite not playing at the tournament, he has been subjected to abuse from some persons after the game on Sunday.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been the subject of attacks from netizens who blamed him for the loss against hosts Cote d'Ivoire. The actions led to calls against cyber bullying by Super Eagles players, Minister of Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), among others.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Sadiq Umar warned that he is not Alex Iwobi and will insult anyone who comes for him.

"I no even play you con dey insult me.

"Abeg oo Me, I no be iwobi I go Insult person papa with him mama join. Yes I be dat topical Hausa boy, Abi u see fear for my eyes?"

"Pushing someone into depression & mental breakdown, Yet you want life to be better for you, e no fit ever better for una! Vagabonds!!!" (sic)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.