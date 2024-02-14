Nigeria: 'I No Be Iwobi', Sadiq Umar Warns Cyberbullies Over Afcon Loss

Super Eagles and Real Sociedad forward, Sadiq Umar, has warned cyberbullies against trolling him following the Super Eagles' loss against Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Umar stated that despite not playing at the tournament, he has been subjected to abuse from some persons after the game on Sunday.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been the subject of attacks from netizens who blamed him for the loss against hosts Cote d'Ivoire. The actions led to calls against cyber bullying by Super Eagles players, Minister of Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), among others.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Sadiq Umar warned that he is not Alex Iwobi and will insult anyone who comes for him.

"I no even play you con dey insult me.

"Abeg oo Me, I no be iwobi I go Insult person papa with him mama join. Yes I be dat topical Hausa boy, Abi u see fear for my eyes?"

"Pushing someone into depression & mental breakdown, Yet you want life to be better for you, e no fit ever better for una! Vagabonds!!!" (sic)