Liberia: Rotary Club of Monrovia Celebrates 60th Anniversary

-- With benefit dinner, dedication of Liberia Learning Center's US$2M facility

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Monrovia (RCM) is partnering with Empowerment Squared (E2), a Canada-based global non-profit, to raise money for education in Liberia - one of Rotary International's global areas of focus.

On Feb. 23, the two organizations will host a fundraising dinner at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congotown, starting at 8 PM.

"We will be celebrating decades of service to Liberia and the many high-impact projects, particularly related to education, that the Rotary Club of Monrovia has undertaken around Liberia," said RCM President William Reide Dennis III.

"We have stood at the frontline of the fight against Polio in Liberia over the years and provided scholarships to students at every grade level. Our Rotary Club of Monrovia has made a difference in the lives of countless Liberians," RCM's President continued.

Dennis said the club will also recognize the leadership of Past Presidents of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, including His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, who led the Club from 2002 - 2003.

At 9 a.m. the same morning, E2 will dedicate the Liberian Learning Center (LLC), which is located on the grounds of the Paynesville City Hall.

The LLC, Liberia's first comprehensive learning and community center, is being constructed at an estimated US$2 million.

"The Liberian Learning Center will be a first-of-its-kind hub for personal and professional development in the country," said Leo Nupolu Johnson, Executive Director of E2. "It will give young people a safe and comfortable environment to learn and offer programs and technologies that enrich that experience."

All proceeds from the fundraising dinner will be used to support the LLC, the Rotary Reading Room at the LLC, and the RCM scholarship fund, which was launched during the Ebola Crisis and has since provided nearly US$125,000 in healthcare worker scholarships, graduating over 70 students.

The fundraising dinner will be preceded by a cocktail hour starting at 7 PM. There will also be live entertainment provided by soloist Nykita Garnett as well as a raffle draw and silent auction for a number of items, including a Telfar pocketbook, a round trip ticket to any destination in the world serviced by Brussels Airlines, various electronics and more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For Rotarians and the leaders of Empowerment Squared, this event is more than a fundraiser," said E2 Board Chair Emmett Dunn. "This is a milestone at which all of us stand proud and commit ourselves to the future of Liberia built on quality and affordable education, and much improved access to it for all young people in the country."

The Rotary Club of Monrovia was originally chartered by Rotary International on January 24, 1964, as the first Rotary Club in Liberia. The members of the Rotary Club of Monrovia use their professions, knowledge, and resources to support and serve their communities in Monrovia and across the country. Rotary is a global organization of people who continue to set themselves apart by encouraging high ethical standards in their respective professions, building goodwill and peace and above all dedicating their time to provide humanitarian services to fellow citizens.

To attend the 60th anniversary fundraising dinner, purchase tickets online or call 0886284711 or 0886377777.