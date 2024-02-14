Liberia: Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh Appointed As Justice Minister

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering Liberia's legal system and economic landscape, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has appointed Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh as the new Minister of Justice-designate (MOJ), replacing Cllr. Cooper Kruah, whose appointment was hindered by corruption allegations and his close ties with US-sanctioned Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

The Minister of Justice portfolio includes the roles of Attorney General and Head of the National Joint Security, with statutory oversight of all law enforcement apparatuses. The Minister is also the country's chief legal advisor on all contractual agreements, including foreign direct investments and concessions.

Tweh's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Liberia, bringing his wealth of experience and leadership to the forefront of the nation's legal and economic affairs.

A towering figure in Liberia's legal and business and civic circles, Tweh is the immediate past President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC).

During his tenure at the Chamber, Tweh demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and entrepreneurship. His leadership saw a cadre of young Liberian entrepreneurs and professionals joining the Chamber, some of whom were elected to leadership positions.

His visionary approach and commitment to advancing Liberia's commercial interests earned him widespread admiration within the business community.

Prior to his appointment as Minister of Justice, Tweh distinguished himself as the Managing Partner of the prestigious Pierre, Tweh & Associates law firm.

With several decades of experience in legal practice, Tweh has garnered a reputation as one of Liberia's foremost legal minds, renowned for his keen intellect and unwavering dedication to justice.

Tweh's journey into the legal profession began with humble roots, as he embarked on his academic sojourn at St. Mary's Elementary School in Monrovia. His appetite for excellence propelled him through St. Patrick's High School and Cuttington University College (now Cuttington University), where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors.

Undeterred by challenges, Tweh pursued a law degree at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, graduating with top honors.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tweh has held various esteemed positions within the legal fraternity, including serving as President of the Liberia National Bar Association and Chairman of the Grievance & Ethics Committee.

His firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and advancing legal scholarship has left an indelible mark on Liberia's legal landscape.

As Minister of Justice-designate, Tweh's appointment heralds a new chapter in Liberia's legal governance.

Tweh's extensive legal credentials include his role as a Counsellor-At-Law of the Supreme Court Bar, membership in the Liberia National Bar Association where he served as President from 2006 to 2008, and affiliations with the New York State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

In addition to his legal practice, Tweh has held a myriad of significant positions, underscoring his multifaceted expertise. Notably, he served as an assistant professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, from 1992 to October 1996, resuming his teaching role in 2016 with a focus on Contracts Law.

Tweh also served as the managing partner at Brumskine & Associates from 1993 to October 1999.

His dedication to legal governance is further evidenced by his tenure on the National Board of Bar Examiners, Supreme Court of Liberia, where he served from 1994 to 1996 and again from February 2004 to February 2014.

In 2016, Tweh assumed the role of Chairman of the National Board of Examiners.

Additionally, Tweh's leadership extends to his roles as a member of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) (1994 to 1995), and as Chairman of the Provisional Board of Directors of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (February 2006 to September 2007).

Further demonstrating his commitment to legal ethics and standards, Tweh served as a member of the Grievance & Ethics Committee of the Liberia National Bar Association from 2002 to 2010. He also served on the Judicial Inquiry Commission of the Supreme Court of Liberia from 2006 to 2008, and as Co-chairman of the Judicial Training Institute Steering Committee from 2007 to 2008.

Moreover, Tweh's professional engagements include membership on the Board of Directors of the Liberian National Oil Company (2009 to October 5, 2010) and the Executive Council of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (2009 to February 2011).

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) from March 2009 to October 5, 2010.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Tweh is a staunch advocate for community development and philanthropy.

As a devout member of the United Methodist Church, Tweh has played instrumental roles in various leadership capacities, including serving as Chancellor of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Furthermore, Tweh's philanthropic efforts extend to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hamilton A. Greene, III, Foundation, Inc., which provides vital support to needy and deserving students across Liberia.

Armed with his unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication, Tweh is poised to steer the nation towards a future defined by justice, equality, and prosperity for all Liberians.