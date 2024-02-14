Liberia: Cshra-P Raises Concern Over Road Blocks By AFL Wives

---Urges Government Action

In the bustling streets of Monrovia, a cacophony of voices echoed through the air, mingling with the honking of horns and the shuffling of feet. At the heart of the commotion stood a group of determined women, their faces etched with resolve as they manned makeshift roadblocks, obstructing the flow of traffic in and out of the city.

These women, adorned with banners bearing the emblem of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), were not soldiers themselves, but rather the wives of AFL personnel.

Their protest was not against a foreign invader or an oppressive regime, but against one of their husbands' former immediate boss, Retired Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, the former Chief of Staff of the AFL and newly appointed Defense Minister of Liberia.

The grievances of the women were clear and urgent. They decried the alleged corruption within the ranks of the AFL leadership and the deplorable living conditions endured by their husbands and families under Maj. Gen. Johnson

Lacking proper housing, schools for their children, and pension benefits, they saw their protest as a last resort to demand accountability and change.

Yet, amidst their fervent calls for justice, another voice emerged - that of the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia (CSHRA-P).

While acknowledging the legitimacy of the women's grievances and their right to peaceful assembly, CSHRA-P raised concerns about the broader implications of their actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement issued by Adama K. Dempster, the Secretary General of CSHRA-P, the organization emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values and human rights, even in times of protest. They pointed to constitutional provisions guaranteeing freedom of movement for all citizens and the obligation of the AFL to serve the interests of the nation impartially.

Furthermore, CSHRA-P expressed apprehension over the apparent passivity of the AFL leadership in the face of the protests, warning against the potential erosion of national security and the rule of law. They called upon the government to address the legitimate grievances of the women while also ensuring accountability for any breaches of protocol or misconduct.

As the standoff continued, with tensions simmering and the city on lockdown, Liberia found itself at a crossroads. The demands of the women highlighted deep-seated issues of governance, accountability, and social justice that could no longer be ignored. Yet, the manner in which their grievances were being pursued raised questions about the delicate balance between individual rights and collective responsibilities in a democratic society.

In the end, the resolution of the crisis would require not only dialogue and compromise but also a reaffirmation of Liberia's commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. For in the struggle for rights, it is not only the grievances of the aggrieved that must be heard, but also the broader interests of society as a whole.