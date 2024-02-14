Nigeria: PWC Announces 6 Beneficiaries of Annual Charity Initiative

14 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

PwC Nigeria has announced the six beneficiaries of her annual charity initiative for 2023.

According to a statement from the firm, the charities were nominated and voted for by the staff and the donation accrued from voluntary contributions made by both staff, and partners of the firm. A total sum of N7.5 million was distributed to the six charities.

Commenting on the exercise, partner and Corporate Responsibility leader, PwC Nigeria Obioma Ubah, noted: "Our annual charity initiative popularly known as 5for5 is one of the ways we are making a greater societal impact in line with our strategy and supporting organisations working to deliver Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year we did not have our usual 5km walk. Instead, we had our people and teams visit these charities to make the presentations and engage them on their work and the other ways we can support them.

Those visits were richly rewarding experiences for our people and aligned with our drive to encourage more volunteering for greater sustainable impact on our society.

We also have six charities benefiting this year because the nomination and voting by our staff produced a tie and we thought it was important to ensure that we made a difference for as many charities as we could."

The 2023 beneficiaries of the firm's initiative include CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, One Africa Child Foundation for Creative Learning, and the Talent Mine Academy. Others are Victorine Home for children, Abuja, Sponsor A Child Through School (SACTS) and Batyu Sekeenah Orphanage, Lagos.

Ubah concluded: "We are very proud of our staff and partners who made this possible through their voluntary donations. We thank them for showing care, living our values, and making a sustainable impact. We also encourage the beneficiaries to continue to make a difference through their various courses."

