Nigeria: CSOs Laud Auchi Polytechnic Over Giant Strides

The civil society groups, CSOs for Good Governance, through its Budget Implementation Assessment, Monitoring, and Evaluation Committee (CBIAMEC), has lauded Auchi Polytechnic's progress in fostering transparency and accountability.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the president of CBIAMEC, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, highlighted the committee's recent on-the-spot monitoring and assessment of developmental projects at Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

He said under the leadership of Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, Auchi Polytechnic achieved notable milestones, including infrastructure development, improved equipment and technology, enhanced faculty development, and student welfare initiatives.

He listed the specific projects executed to include "The construction of a 1.1-kilometer road, office blocks, classrooms, a 250-seat lecture theater for the school of engineering, and the renovation of the polytechnic."

Ogakwu emphasized the critical role CBIAMEC plays in Nigeria's development landscape, acting as an essential partner in promoting transparency and accountability in government affairs.

He said the committee's mandate involves assessing, monitoring, and evaluating federal government projects nationwide to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

He acknowledged the pervasive issue of corruption within Nigeria's administrative system, emphasizing the urgent need to address it comprehensively.

Ogakwu stressed that combating corruption is crucial for overcoming economic challenges and fostering inclusive national growth.

He called for collaboration between Nigerians and the government to effectively combat corruption and enhance national productivity.

He said CBIAMEC is dedicated to tracking and evaluating projects across government institutions to foster transparency, accountability, and public participation in the budgeting process.

Ogakwu highlighted the committee's commitment to keeping citizens informed about the utilisation of public funds and ensuring government officials are held accountable for their commitments.