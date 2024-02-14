Nigeria: FG Vs Ali Bello - Witness Appearance Counters EFCC Lawyer's Threat Claims

Drama erupted yesterday at the Federal High Court in Abuja when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleged that its main witness, Rabiu Musa, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN v. Ali Bello & Anor had been scared away from trial.

The witness, an Abuja-based Bureau de Change operator, was alleged to have been threatened, following his appearance at the last trial and got scared.

The lawyer to the anti-graft agency, Hannatu Kofamaisa, made the allegations at the resumed trial of Ali Bello and Daudu Suleiman.

She told Justice James Omotoso that the witness would not be in court to continue his evidence, based on his experience of threats at the last adjourned date, adding that she had called the witness five times but that he was no longer picking her calls.

But counsel to Ali Bello, Abdullahi Aliu (SAN) told the court that he would not react to the EFCC's allegations because they were not targeted at his client and did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Drama, however, unfolded when the witness alleged to have been threatened away from court and would not attend the trial, suddenly walked into the court room without any signs of apprehension.

The counsel to Ali Bello got up and drew the attention of Justice Omotoso to the quiet arrival of the witness into the courtroom.

Justice Omotoso however doused tension when he prevented lawyers Ali Bello and Daudu Suleman from joining issues with EFCC on the allegations.