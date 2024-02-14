Nigeria: Aazik Homes to Begin Operations in River Park

Aazik Homes has disclosed that it would commence sales of its luxury homes in River Park, Airport Road, and several other locations in Abuja Nigeria by first week of March, 2024

The chief executive officer, Aazik Homes, Dr. Frank Azikiwe made this known in Abuja on Monday while addressing press men as he discussed issues relating to challenges Real Estate Developers face across Nigeria.

According to him, the FCT minister, Nyelsom Wike, has helped so greatly in enhancing standardisation in the Estate industry, especially in Abuja.

"I know it is no longer news that Wike is one of the best hands the Tinubu administration has. His passion and result oriented pursuit makes him topnotch in his area of endeavour. Assuredly, the Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda is actually witnessing results as it has to do within his scope of duty.

However, we need rapid land approval and federal government assistance in terms of funds, security, and the awareness of stakeholders like the commuters to understand that the development is in the interest of the nation".

Frank, while speaking on Aazik Homes, has this to say, " Aazik Homes is a leading real estate development and general construction company.

"We are focused and driven on engineering the integration of automation and technology thereby adding value innovation and optimum service to deliver functional properties into residential and commercial real estate using sustainable means.

"Our services cater to those who have a refined taste for the finer things in life and value opulence in its truest and purest form.

"We are a team of passionate professionals who are dedicated to creating exceptional properties that meet the unique needs of our clients. With years of experience in the industry, we have built a reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. We specialise in all aspects of construction, from design and planning to execution and completion.

"Our focus is on creating sustainable, energy-efficient, and innovative properties that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. We believe that collaboration and communication are the keys to success, and we work closely with our clients to ensure that their vision is realised. Thank you for considering us for your next construction project.

"To be a leader in Africa's real estate industry, fueled by the rigorousness of going the extra mile in satisfying the needs of our clients. We have won several awards internationally, Design and development awards, ideal project design 2011 and others.

Earlier, he lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his resilience to strengthen the economy despite lots of challenges that have cumulatively gathered from past administrations.

"Our Homes are topnotch, fitting into our customers' superlative taste that makes them feel like the Kings, Queens. Prince and Princesses that they are".