Nigeria: Ribadu's Early Strides and the Urgent Need to Restructure the Onsa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to appoint Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA) represented a major turning point in Nigeria's fight against insecurity. It was a groundbreaking departure from the norm.

For the first time since 1999, a retired police officer has been overseeing the country's domestic and international security needs and commitments, to coordinate primarily the intelligence community and the armed forces, and regularly report to the president. This role was exclusively reserved for retired army generals in the past.

A paradigm shift of this nature was a clear signal that President Tinubu meant business. He wanted a fresh perspective on the nation's security crisis, that is why he turned to Ribadu, a trusted security expert with an unblemished track record of excellence, to enhance internal policing and lead a resolute fight against insecurity.

Ribadu's antecedents made him tailor-made for the job. A trained lawyer and fearless crime fighter, he flaunts a glorious public service record and personal integrity. His tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains the best till date.

Fearless and resolute, Ribadu took on powerful individuals involved in corrupt practices, securing over 270 convictions, including high-profile politicians and state governors. Under his watch, one minister was fired from office, three governors were impeached, while the police chief at that time Tafa Balogun was tried, convicted and given a prison sentence.

Ribadu's pragmatic approach to intelligence gathering and crime-fighting while in EFCC earned him global recognition and awards. It led to the delisting of Nigeria from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) List of Non-Cooperative Countries and Territories, its admission into the prestigious Egmont Group, and the withdrawal of the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) Advisory on Nigeria.

A lot has changed since Ribadu's famous stint with the anti-corruption agency. However, in the 63-year-old, President Tinubu found an honest, patriotic, courageous and compassionate ally to coordinate and harmonise the fighting force on behalf of the Federal Government.

His appointment as NSA extends beyond his anti-corruption credentials, though. His illustrious career as a law enforcement officer, from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police, equips him with an unparalleled understanding of Nigeria's internal policing challenges. This experience has driven the formulation of innovative strategies to bolster the capabilities of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Ribadu is a junkie for intelligence gathering. He processes and disseminates this information to ward off threats to the well-being of the nation. These the NSA does while harnessing the potential of the various intelligence agencies to work together in attaining national security objectives.

These days, security has evolved to largely encompass developmental issues. It now involves more holistic approaches that could be non-kinetic and essentially strategic, beyond the mere prosecution of armed solutions and deployment of boots on the ground in counter-attack operations.

After the first meeting between President Tinubu and the service chiefs in July, Ribadu assured Nigerians that the activities of criminals will be reduced. While admitting that the tasks ahead are enormous, he said they are up for it. He said the armed forces under the current leadership will address the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the country.

But there is still a lot to be done. There is a need to restructure the office of the NSA to enhance institutional memory and effective performance of the responsibilities of Ribadu. Truth be told, the current system is bedeviled with a plethora of functional, structural, and administrative problems without a workable solution to combat the increasing spade of security challenges confronting the nation.

Knowing that the threats facing Nigeria were numerous, complex, integrated, multifaceted and diverse, Ribadu has adopted global security alliances, intelligence sharing, full involvement of the community and synergy of security agencies to succeed in his new role. He has also improved the community approach to intelligence gathering and leveraged technology in doing so while strengthening the commendable joint operations of the military and other security agencies.

There were views that some security agencies in the past were marginalised or absent in decision-making processes at the NSA's office. Not anymore. Ribadu has given urgent attention to promoting the synergy of security agencies in an intelligence-driven security atmosphere. Gradually, the nation's security threats are being addressed. There have been significant improvements in the North Central, Niger Delta and South-East, while banditry and insurgency in the North-West and North-East respectively are dwindling. Ribadu understands the importance of mutual respect, and a comprehensive and integrated approach to addressing the root causes of insecurity in the country.

A bill seeks to address this. Among other things, it will constitutionally empower the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to permanently appoint staff considered highly skilled, with the view to enhance institutional memory and effective performance. If passed into law, it will bring efficiency and proper coordination in the performance of the Office of the NSA.

Understandably, this piece of legislation has drawn criticism from some quarters that have inadequate understanding of the Bill and what it seeks to achieve in strengthening national security. They claim that it will not only usurp the powers of the Agencies but also raise questions about the balance of authority and the potential impact on the existing framework. These are the same set of people who want a drastic end to insecurity but are not ready to accept modern realities.

To consolidate the progress made so far, we need to adopt a holistic and forward-looking approach that addresses the causes of security challenges confronting Nigeria. Ribadu is determined to promote regional stability, counter violent extremism, and enhance resilience against emerging non-traditional security challenges confronting our nations. He has done well so far and must be supported by well-meaning citizens to deliver a safer, secured and prosperous Nigeria for the benefit of all.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.