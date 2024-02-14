Nigeria: Jigawa Govt Approves N1bn for Free Health Care - Official

14 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

A total of 143,500 poor and vulnerable persons, 500 each from the 287 political wards of the state, are expected to benefit from the free healthcare initiative.

The Jigawa Government has approved N1 billion for the provision of free healthcare services to poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, made this known after the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse, the state capital.

The commissioner said the approval was a sequel to a memo presented by the Ministry of Health in which N1 billion from the State Equity Fund was to be used for the free healthcare initiative.

"The equity fund is aimed at providing free primary and secondary healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable population for the period of 12 months," Mr Musa added.

He said the gesture was part of the administration's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

According to him, a total of 143,500 poor and vulnerable persons, 500 each from the 287 political wards of the state, are expected to benefit from the free healthcare initiative.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.