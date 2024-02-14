Nigeria: Breaking - Reps Propose Change From Presidential to Parliamentary System

14 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gift Chapiodekina

Sixty House of Representatives members on Wednesday proposed a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and return the country to a parliamentary system as a replacement for the current presidential system.

Wale Raji, a lawmaker from Lagos State in the All Progressives Congress, was a prominent sponsor of the bill, which was read for the first time in the House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the need to reduce government costs as well as robust policy debates as reasons for demanding a return to the parliamentary system.

One of the most significant differences between these two systems is that in a presidential system, the president is directly elected by the people, whereas in a parliamentary system, the legislature is supreme and elects a prime minister from among its members as the head of government.

There is also no clear separation of powers between the legislature and the executive because ministers are also appointed by parliament.

The bill, if passed, will however require the assent of the president to become law and be enshrined in the Constitution.

If the president declines to assent, the National Assembly can override his veto with the votes of two-thirds of the members.

