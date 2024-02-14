Nigeria: Introducing Zafric, Nigeria's Emerging Voice in Soulful Music

In the ever-evolving tapestry of Nigeria's music industry, a new star has begun to rise, captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Meet Chidi Nyenami Okezie, known to the world as Zafric, a promising singer-songwriter hailing from the bustling city of Lagos.

Zafric's journey into the world of music is one of passion, perseverance, and undeniable talent. Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with roots tracing back to Bayelsa, Zafric's musical journey began at the tender age of 13 when he penned his first song.

Fuelled by his innate connection with music, he honed his skills while pursuing a degree in Music at Bowen University, where he became a familiar face at campus events and competitions.

However, Zafric's path took unexpected turns as he ventured into academia and the fashion industry, briefly working as a production manager and later as a Junior Lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan. Despite his diverse experiences, Zafric's heart remained steadfastly devoted to music, a calling he could not ignore.

In October 2023, Zafric made a bold decision to pursue a career as a musical artist, embarking on a journey that would lead him to the forefront of Nigeria's music scene. Teaming up with LFA, a talented producer he knew from his university days, Zafric crafted his debut single, "WAVE," a mesmerizing fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B/Soul, and Afro-fusion.

"Music has always been a natural extension of myself," Zafric shares, reflecting on his artistic journey. "Through my music, I aim to create a sense of comfort and connection, touching the hearts of listeners with every note."

What sets Zafric apart is not just his distinctive sound but the depth of emotion and authenticity that permeates his music. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Bruno Mars, Zafric brings a fresh perspective to Nigeria's music landscape, offering listeners a blend of nostalgia and innovation.

As he prepares to unveil his debut single and embark on a journey to share his music with the world, Zafric's message is clear: music is a universal language that transcends boundaries and unites souls. With plans for an EP on the horizon and a dedication to honing his craft, Zafric is poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria's cultural heritage.

As fans eagerly await the release of "WAVE" and the promise of more soul-stirring melodies to come, Zafric's star continues to ascend, illuminating the path for a new generation of Nigerian artists to follow. Watch this space as Zafric takes the music world by storm, one heartfelt song at a time.