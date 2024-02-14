Nigerian Lawmakers Ask Government to Ban Single-Use Plastic

The House asked the government to initiate a phased approach to the ban by providing sufficient time for businesses and industries to transition to alternative eco-friendly materials and practices.

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to ban the production, distribution and use of styrofoam and other single-use plastic.

This decision followed the adoption of a motion moved by Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara) on Wednesday during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Mr Shagaya claimed that the increasing use of styrofoam and other single-use plastic in Nigeria poses significant environmental and public health risks, including pollution of waterways, soil, and air quality.

The legislator noted that the chemical found in styrofoam is linked to health issues, such as cancer, vision and hearing loss, impaired memory and concentration, and nervous system effects.

To buttress the argument, Mr Shagaya said styrofoam is prohibited in Taiwan, Rwanda, England, and many other European countries, together with some towns and states in the United States.

In Nigeria, single-use plastic is illegal in Lagos and Abia states.

The motion was not debated and when it was put to question by the presiding officer, Ben Kalu, it was adopted unanimously.

While adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other relevant agencies to monitor the quality of packaging of foods and beverages, particularly in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).

Consequently, the House mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services, Environment, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Efforts to prohibit the use of styrofoam products are gaining momentum in Nigerian states. In a recent development, both Lagos and Abia states have officially announced a ban on the use of the product.