Ghanaian President Replaces Finance Minister, Others in Cabinet Reshuffle

@NAkufoAddo / Twitter
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo (file photo)
14 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Xinhua

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced changes to his cabinet, replacing the finance minister and some other ministers in the latest reshuffle.

In a statement by the presidency, the president named Mohammed Amin Adams, a minister of State at the Finance Ministry, to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the new finance minister.

"The president personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the ministers and deputy ministers, who have exited government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office," the statement said.

Ghana has been grappling with a severe economic crisis in recent years, marked by high inflation and living costs.

Last May, the government secured a loan of 3 billion U.S. dollars from the International Monetary Fund to support its economic reforms, which have started yielding some positive results.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.