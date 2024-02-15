Ghana: Ministerial Reshuffle - Ofori-Atta, Agyeman Manu, Ambrose Dery, Amoako-Atta Out

H.E. Nana Akuffo Addo, President of Ghana, addressing the maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made changes in his government by relieving and reassigning some Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

In a press release issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, Mohammed Amin Adam who was a deputy Finance Minister is now the substantive Minister to replace Ken Ofori-Atta, subject to approval by Parliament.

The statement said deputy minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar has been appointed Information Minister, with Dr Bernard Okoe Boye heading to the Health Ministry to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

