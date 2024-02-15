Nigeria: FCT Residents Decry Lack of Portable Water

Despite being surrounded by water, many residents of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried lack of potable water in their areas.

The residents noted that it was ironic that the Usuma Mam, the main source of water supply in the FCT and its environs, was located in their domain, yet that they did not have water to drink.

To them, it is a case of, "Water, water everywhere, not a drop to drink".

Mr John Awoyi, leader of the Bwari Youth Forum, said communities in the area council, including Igu, Kawu, Gaba and Zuma, lacked access to water supply and that they depended on rain and streams for water.

He said, "Although some areas have boreholes, they are either bad or insufficient to serve a large community.

"Our healthcare facilities are not left out from this challenge; most of the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in our communities do not have potable water.

"We urgently need the attention of the government at all levels, including NGOs, which can render assistance."

Mrs Martha Kuchibuyi, a resident of Bwari town, said she had lived with her family in the area for over 20 years and had not enjoyed much electricity and water supply.

Another resident, Mr Joseph Busason, an aide in the Ushafa chief's palace, said most communities in Bwari Area Council were not connected to the FCT Water Board, noting that the few communities connected to the source were not getting constant water supply.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya, acknowledged the challenge of potable water in the council.

To mitigate the hardship of residents, Gabaya said the council in 2023, provided solar boreholes to some PHCs.

Meanwhile, an official of the FCT Water Board has given the reason why Bwari despite hosting the Usuma Dam did not have access to potable water.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, explained that the tap water being supplied to the FCT was being done by gravity because of the high topography where the dam was situated.

The official said, unfortunately, most communities in Bwari area council were located in higher topography to the dam, thereby defying pressure from the water gravity. (NAN)