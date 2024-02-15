Nigeria: We're Sorry for the Disappointment, Ahmed Musa Apologises

The captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has apologised to all Nigerians for the failure of the three-time African champions to win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D'Ivoire.

Musa made the apology in an exclusive chat with Daily Trust on Tuesday at a Breakfast Reception organized by MTN Nigeria in Abuja.

The host nation Cote D'Ivoire fought back to defeat the Super Eagles 2-1 in the final on Sunday February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

"It is a very sad moment for all of us but there is nothing we can do. That is how life is. We will keep doing our best from where we stopped because we have a long way to go.

"We really appreciate the massive support we have from all Nigerians, we say thank you very much. We are very sorry we didn't bring the cup back home, but that is life, we will continue from where we stopped," Musa said.

Also speaking, Super Eagles on-field captain at the AFCON and tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) William Troost-Ekong, said the team's performance in Cote D' Ivoire gives hope for a positive future.

"We are grateful to Nigerians for their support for the team. We have given all we have and they (Nigerians) have made us proud.

"We would do better in future, this is not the end, this is the beginning of something new," Troost-Ekong said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Olutokun Toriola, said that the Super Eagles deserve commendation, expressing confidence that the Eagles would win the next AFCON.