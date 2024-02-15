Nigeria: Police Arrest Alleged Cult Leader, Three Others in Imo

15 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The suspects were arrested when police operatives stormed their hideout in Mbieri Community following a tip-off, according to the police.

The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a notorious cult leader alongside three others in Mbieri, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspected cultists were allegedly terrorising residents of the council area and other parts of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested earlier on Wednesday when police operatives from an anti-vice squad stormed their hideout in the community following a tip-off.

"The suspects opened fire on sighting police operatives but were subdued by the superior firepower of the gallant operatives.

"In the process, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries on his leg, he was arrested together with his cohorts and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment," he said.

Mr Okoye said the suspects confessed to be members of a cult group, Vikings Confraternity.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the suspects as Chidera Nnajiofor, Obinna Sopuruchi Simon, Alloysius Fabian and the notorious leader, Chinaecherem Ozoemelam, otherwise known as Gadafi.

The statement indicated that the arrested suspects are all males and indigenes of different communities in Imo State.

Two locally made revolvers, shotguns, five rounds of live cartridges, military camouflage shorts and face masks were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

"Efforts are on top gear to arrest other suspects at large, particularly the manufacturers of the locally made guns.

"The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation," Mr Okoye stated.

