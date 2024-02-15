Nigeria: Protests Spread Against NAFDAC's Ban of Sachet, Pet Bottle Alcohol As Ogun Speaker, Olota, Others Suggest Options

press release

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly calls for the reduction of alcoholic volume in sachets and pet bottles to avert looming job losses while the Olota of Ota wants NAFDAC to rethink the ban in overall public interest

The Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Oludare Elemide and other prominent Nigerians have urged the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) headed by Professor MojisolaAdeyeye to reconsider its banfon the alcoholic sachets and small pet bottles below 200ml.

The Ota monarch said there was no justifiable reason to lay off workers at this period of our economic travails because the disadvantages outweigh the advantages.

Speaking at his palace when representatives and workers of the 25 beverage companies affected by the closure of their factories paid him "a save our soul visit", he said the products were helping in foreign exchange earnings.

" I feel for you, workers in the sense that this is not the right time for any worker to be laid off. This is a crucial time in our economy and whatever would make people lose their jobs is not acceptable.

"The advantages of producing the sachet drinks outweigh the disadvantages at this point in time. So, I want to call on the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof Adeyeye to rethink and look at the numbers of workers that would be sent to the unemployed world.

"It is on this note that I want to appeal once again to the presidency to wade into this issue and ensure none of these workers are laid off. So, for you, I will continue to pray and whatever I can do in my capacity, I will do it to ensure that your jobs are saved," Obalanlege concluded.

In an earlier speech, Anthony Oyagha, Branch Secretary, Food and, Beverages Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) stated that most of the companies banned are in Ogun State and in the domain of the monarch in Ota.

Oyagha explained that the companies affected by the ban have invested over 800million naira in bringing in the special equipment for the sachet products and wondered what was going to happen to the unemployment figures if the ban subsists.

He further added that all the workers present had been jobless since the 1st of February, 2024 when NAFDAC shut down their factories and urged the monarch to save the workers from imminent poverty.

The protesters which converged at the Fowobi end of Sango-Idiroko Road at about 8am were led by trade and labour union leaders, chanting solidarity songs and also carrying placards with various inscriptions such as 'Unemployment leads to crime and social vices, save our jobs', 'NAFDAC working against Nigerian Government', 'Let the Masses Breathe'.

The protest went through Oju Ore and Ado Odo Ota Local Government Council road into the palace of Olota of Ota.

Also, while speaking at the Ogun State House of Assembly ground at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta when the leadership and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Food and Beverages Union, took their protest against the ban of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles to the legislative seat, the Speaker, Hon Oludare Elemide proffered a cut in the percentage of alcohol in sachets to 5% as panacea to the outright ban of sachets and pet bottles below 200ml by NAFDAC. He lamented the present unstable economy of the country and wished the situation would not again sink more citizens below poverty line.

Assuring the protesters of the state government's support, Hon Elemide said, "We are going to make our decision known because we represent you. It's unfortunate the level we find ourselves in this country at this present time and it is not easy to take people out of job since their jobs are not criminally based. Our governor is a listening governor and your message would be passed to him and also relay same to my members.

"If you ask Elemide what he feels about this? I have read and watched on TV saying eachbsachet has 30% alcohol, why don't you tell the companies to reduce it to 5%?

"We are all going to salvage Nigeria together. They should give it to you people for not yet thinking of travelling out of the country like others," Hon Elemide stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The protesters took their struggle further to the NAFDAC office and the Alake of Egbaland's Palace in Abeokuta.

At the NAFDAC office, they sought the audience of the state coordinator, Daniel Danjuma, a pharmacist. Mr Danjuma applauded the peaceful conduct of the protesters and assured them that the Director General of NAFDAC was aware of their presence and that their message would be passed to the head office.

The Alake, Oba Aremu Gbadebo in his response to the letter of demand by the protesters promised to work on the items in accordance to the evidences before him.

The ban which came to effect on 1st February 2024, has spiralled into protests by the trade unions under the aegis of Food and Beverages Union and the protesters have visited NAFDAC Lagos office, Lagos State House of Assembly, the Olota of Ota Palace, all in their push for the Agency to rescind its decision and avert the looming sack of workers by the affected companies.