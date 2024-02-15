Nigeria: Super Eagles Deserve Accolades

14 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

For those who have been fervently following football, it is apparent that the Super Eagles team which participated in the recently concluded AFCON held in Ivory Coast was one of the best teams in recent times.

The team displayed proper coordination, understanding, and teamwork which greatly helped them to reach the final stage of the competition.

Despite the highly competitive nature of the tournament, the team fought wholeheartedly for Nigerians with a true spirit of patriotism from the first match through to the final. This was evident in the number of strong and competitive teams such as Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, and the defending champions Senegal, who had been making history in the competition over the years, but were sent back home in the early stages of the tournament.

Most of the criticisms against our team are coming from people who don't have a deep understanding of football and, therefore, have no clue about how difficult and unpredictable football matches can be. They started shifting blame to individual players, the coaching staff, and even minor errors that led to conceding goals, which are inevitable and common in the beautiful game of football.

It's worth noting that many Nigerians, regardless of their differences, converged in unity to show support for our dear Super Eagles. Even though the outcome of the match was not favourable to us, our coming together showcased that we are one people and one nation.

Joseph Posiero's managerial tactics and style of play were similar to his boss Jose Mourinho's. That defensive style is common in football and has worked for many celebrated football managers around the world. It is not surprising that the Super Eagles head coach, Joseph Posiero, opted for Mourinho's style of play.

The officiating throughout the tournament was good, and many popular sports pundits and analysts have commended the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their good work. However, some decisions that favoured the hosts were observed, especially in the final match between the Elephants of Ivory Coast and the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Simply put, the Super Eagles team deserves accolades for their performance, and every true patriotic Nigerian knows that we were well-represented. It's the tradition of the game that one must lose while the other emerges victorious at the end of the day.

The Super Eagles' relentless effort and commitment throughout the tournament symbolize unity and patriotism, which undoubtedly leads to prosperity.

In conclusion, football is more than just a game; it is an umbrella of unity and togetherness. Our players should hold their heads high, believing that the whole nation is proud of them.

Mubarak Shuaybu Shelleng wrote via [email protected]

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.