Nigerians Condemn Cyber-Bullying of Super Eagles' Iwobi

Nigerians have unanimously condemned ongoing social media attacks targeted at Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi following Nigeria's recent defeat in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Unfortunately, the Fulham midfielder has come under serious social media attacks by some aggrieved Nigerians who feel he contributed to the loss.

However, such unwarranted attacks have been condemned by Nigerians who believe it was collective effort so no player should be singled out for attacks.

A BCC Lions FC legend and proprietor of Jekis Mayor Football Academy, Mr. Igba Jija writing on his facebook account said "I think this boy deserves more praise than insults from Nigerians after so many committed years of service to his fatherland.

"He was the fetch-and-carry guy in the team and with his experience and work rate, he was complimenting Frank Onyeka in the middle. He brings transition to the team, serving as the bridge in between the departments. So sad that he is being vilified in this manner."

The proprietor of DreamFoot Football Academy, Mac Terhemba Imenger also said "Let's all stop this media taunt and accord this young man some level of respect and commendation.

"This is a young man who has been doing well for us in the past years, one tournament does not make him a bad player. It is better to criticise constructively."

Leading football administrator and director of football, ABS FC Ilorin, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka also said "Iwobi and other players did their best to get us to the final, let us celebrate them for future matches."

On his part, veteran sports journalist, Patrick Omorodion said "Even the Israelites never won all the battles they fought in the days of old. Nigerians shouldn't expect the Super Eagles to win all the time."