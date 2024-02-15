Nigeria: Court Remands Kano Tiktoker, Kunya

A Kano Sharia Court has ordered the remand of a popular Tiktoker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, 26, in a correctional facility for allegedly inciting public disturbance and constituting public nuisance.

The defendant, who lives at the Tishama area of Hotoro Quarters, is facing a three-count charge of inciting public disturbance, belonging to a criminal gang and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Aminu Abdullahi, informed the court that the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested the defendant after receiving several complaints from members of the public that Kunya usually terrorise their area by bringing bad boys at midnight. She is also accused of disturbing people in the area using social media at the same time.

The lawyer added that members of the public complained that the defendant influences their children towards prostitution.

He challenged the defendant that, "You even said in one of your videos which went viral that you are the leader of all the prostitutes in the city."

Aliyu said the offence contravened sections 341, 275 and 227 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyer, Aliyu Umar Faruk, applied for her bail, arguing that the offence is bailable.

The trial judge, Nura Yusuf Ahmad, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional facility and adjourned the matter until Feb. 20 for ruling on the bail application.