Nigeria: Sports Ministry Partners Military to Produce Laurel-Winning Athletes

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has pledged to work with both military and para-military institutions to develop world-class athletes who will win international accolades for the country.

He made the commitment while delivering a speech at the 1st Military and Para-Military Judo Championship in Abuja, yesterday.

Senator Enoh expressed regret that the fertile grounds which military and para-military institutions once provided for producing sports talents have been eroded over the years and called for the resuscitation of the practice.

While commending the Nigeria Judo Federation for initiating the military and para-military championship, urged other sports federations to follow in their footsteps and initiate partnerships with the military and para-military institutions to improve the chances of the country for podium appearances.

The Minister promised to continue supporting the growth of various sports in the country, saying if under his leadership, Judo returns to its pre-eminent position as category A sports, he would have succeeded in his job as minister.

In his speech, president of the Nigeria Judo Federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for honoring their invitation, stating that was an indication of his passion for sports development in the country.

He said the aim of the partnership between the federation and the military was to ensure that judo regains its pride of place in Nigeria.