Nigeria: Afcon - Top Teams Eye Super Eagles Stars

Nigeria's Super Eagles were last Sunday beaten in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations by hosts, Ivory Coast.

However, the scintillating performance of the players has not gone unnoticed and top teams especially in Europe are now queueing up for the signature of some of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Below are some of the players in hot demand:

William Troost-Ekong

The Saudi Arabian Professional League is abuzz with rumours as several clubs express strong interest in acquiring the services of the Nigerian defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

The revelation comes from renowned Italian transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, who cited Troost-Ekong's stellar performances as the catalyst for the sudden surge in interest.

Romano, in a statement made last Friday, highlighted the impact of Troost-Ekong's displays for the Nigerian national team during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong caught the attention of clubs in Saudi due to his impressive performances in the AFCON," he stated.

"He's been leading PAOK to the top of the Greek Super League and Europe Conference League, he's very happy there -- but the Saudi interest for summer is strong."

Currently plying his trade with PAOK Thessaloniki in the Greek Super League and Europe Conference League, Troost-Ekong has proven himself as a reliable and accomplished central defender.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Madrid, PSG eye Osimhen

Arsenal will join Chelsea in the battle for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to The Mirror.

The Nigeria international has made it clear he will leave the Italian side at the end of the season, and though Chelsea were favourites to activate the 25-year-old's release clause, Arsenal are now expected to go up against their London rivals.

The Gunners were unable to pursue a new striker in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) fears, but that could change in the summer if, as expected, they manage to part with some of their fringe players.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also said to be keen on landing Osimhen, though any interest from Los Blancos would appear unlikely given that sources have told ESPN that Kylian Mbappé will join the LaLiga giants in the summer.

Sources say Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a substantial offer for Osimhen.

According to Football Italia, PSG will table a €120m bid (equivalent to approximately N194 billion in Nigerian currency) for the Super Eagles striker as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Reportedly, Osimhen has a release clause ranging from €120m to €130m, which any interested club must activate to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Nwabali to leave Chippa United

Stanley Nwabali's agent has confirmed the goalkeeper is set to leave Chippa United, with interest from Europe and Saudi Araba in the Super Eagles star.

Mohammed Nawal, the player's representative, dismissed rumours of a move to Kaizer Chiefs, though.

Daily Trust gathered that his club has set a £2m price tag on the 27-year-old player.

It is understood that Belgian outfit Union St Gilloise are leading the race to land Nwabali.

Juventus keep tabs on Lookman

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Super Eagles player Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta player has impressed at the AFCON, scoring three times in the knockout stages.

The Bianconeri believe Atalanta are a selling club, so they are prepared to make a move for Lookman during the Summer transfer window.

Eyes on Frank Onyeka

A few teams in England's top flight are reportedly keen on signing Nigeria's Frank Onyeka.

The Brentford player shone for the Super Eagles at AFCON.

Everton, Fulham and Fiorentina are amongst the clubs vying for Onyeka's signature. He joined Brentford for €10m in 2021.