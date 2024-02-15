Nigeria: Champions League - Mbappe Leads PSG Attack Against Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe spearheads the Paris Saint-Germain attack in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first leg against Real Sociedad, who are missing captain Mikel Oyarzabal at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, who has 30 goals in all competitions this season for his club, is flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola in the PSG front line.

The one real surprise in the French champions' line-up comes in defence, with Brazilian January signing Lucas Beraldo starting at left-back rather than Lucas Hernandez.

Spanish international forward Oyarzabal missed Real Sociedad's weekend defeat against Osasuna in La Liga and is not ready to return yet.

Portugal striker Andre Silva, on loan from RB Leipzig, therefore leads the visitors' attack as Real Sociedad play a Champions League knockout tie for the first time in 20 years.

Big-spending PSG have gone out of the competition in the last 16 in five of the last seven seasons.

Starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Danilo Pereira, Lucas Beraldo; Warren Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Real Sociedad (4-3-3)

Alex Remiro; Hamari Traore, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan; Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (capt); Takefusa Kubo, Andre Silva, Ander Barrenetxea

Coach: Imanol Alguacil (ESP)

Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)