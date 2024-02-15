Nigeria: Hardship - Tinubu, Govs in Emergency Meeting in Aso Rock

15 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with governors and some security chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the current hardships in the country.

It was reliably gathered that President Tinubu summoned the meeting in view of the economic hardship in the country as well as the recent upsurge of insecurity in different parts of the country.

The emergency meeting also had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that since President Tinubu took over the administrative headship of the country and announced, "Subsidy is gone," the economy has witnessed a downward trend with the attendant hardship and high cost of living.

The situation has resulted in women and youth going to the street to protest, as well as an increase in criminal activities with heightened tension in the polity.

Although President Tinubu has directed his economic team, including all relevant officials in the government, to find a way to ameliorate the situation, the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency has been given approval to make available about 102,000 metric tons of assorted items, including rice, maize, and millet, among others.

It was gathered that the ongoing emergency meeting is expected to come up with a solution on how to mitigate the rising cost of food items, insecurity and other economic issues.

Some of the state governors in attendance are those of Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Edo.

Others are, Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun and Enugu.

