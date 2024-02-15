Liberia: Police Probe Death in Maryland County

Police in Pleebo, Electoral District#2, Maryland County, Southeast Liberia have launched an investigation into the brutal death of a 42-year-old man, whose lifeless body was discovered in Gibio Community, Pleebo City on Monday, February 13 with deep cuts on his body.

The 42-year-old man identified as Matthew Sieh, was a resident of Zone#4 community in Pleebo.

According to police report, the incident was reported on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 700hrs, GMT following a call from community residents via mobile phone.

In response to the call, Police and medical practitioners headed by Detective Jimmie T. Kaydor of Police Crimes Service Division proceeded on the scene on Monday, 12th February where the body was discovered.

When investigators got on the scene, a 15-member coroner jury was formed to examine the body, during which medical practitioners pronounced Matthew dead, while jurors and investigators observed the deceased had four deep cuts (injuries) on his forehead, back, right ear, and left foot, including bruises.

A medical practitioner, J. Bannie Neufville, who spoke to a team of reporters, explained that prior to examining the body, it was established that Mr. Sieh had died. He assumed that the incident may have occurred overnight or February 11, 2024.

Mr. Neufville noted that the deceased's one tooth was removed, but this may have occurred a long time ago because the spot appeared old.

He noted that there were no body parts extracted but the deceased had bruises and cuts though the cause of death is yet unknown.

Jurors' report also established that the deceased's body parts were intact.

Meanwhile, the remains of the late Matthew Sieh have been turned over to family members for burial while medical report.

However, family sources revealed the deceased was notorious criminal.

William Sieh, a family member, told the Police that before the death of Matthew Sieh, he had allegedly been a notorious criminal and because of his attitude, he had disassociated himself from the rest of the other relatives.

William added that though he had such character, the late Matthew was usually seen repairing shoes, uploading trucks at Pleebo parking station, and selling fish as well. Editing by Jonathan Browne