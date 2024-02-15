Liberian Beneficiary Extolls Chinese Government On Historic Occasion

An employee of the Ministry of Public Works Madam Georgette K. Yango Wiagbe has extended warm wishes and commendations to the government and people of China on the historic occasion of the People's Republic of China's spring festival.

Madam Wiagbe is a beneficiary of the 2016-2018 Chinese government scholarship.

She completed her master's at the Central China Normal University.

Speaking to journalists recently, Madam Wiagbe said the correspondence is in response to China's numerous contributions and support to various sectors of Liberia, including education, health, and infrastructure development.

China has contributed to the construction of several historic projects over the years, including the Jackson F. Doe (Tapeta) Hospital, the EJS Ministerial Complex, the SKD Stadium, the Annexes at the Capitol Building, and the University of Liberia's Fendell Campus.

These projects have had significant impacts on the social and economic development of the nation.

The social and economic advancement of Liberia has been aided by each of their initiatives. Additionally, China and Liberia have collaborated on technical projects related to agricultural technology.

"Since our countries' friendship has been renewed, China has been a great partner to peacebuilding and development, and I can't help but join others in wishing them success and a prosperous new year," Wiagbe said.

The Chinese Lunar New Year comes on the 10th of February. It is the most important festival in China that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar.

It was traditionally a time to honor deities and ancestors, and it has also become a time to feast and visit family members.

In 2023, the 78th United Nations General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, officially designating the Lunar New Year as a UN floating holiday.

This year's celebration aligned with Ambassador Yin Chengwu's assuming his ambassadorial duty in Liberia.