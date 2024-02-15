Liberian Coast Guard Rescues Chinese Vessels

In a two-day search and rescue operation, the Liberia Coast Guard (LCG) on 11 February 2024 successfully rescued missing Chinese vessels moving in the direction of Buchana, Grand Bassa County.

In a press release issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, 13 February 2024, the Ministry of Defense said the vessels are identified as Hai Da 05 and Hai Da 06.

On 8 February 2024, the Chinese Embassy informed the Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) about the two missing Chinese vessels that departed the Freeport of Monrovia on 6 February 2024 and was heading towards the Port of Buchanan.

Upon receiving this information, the LCG launched a search and rescue operation on 10 February 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The Ministry said the team of rescue operators comprised of four sailors, including two fast patrol boats.

The search covered an area of over 9 nautical miles seaward and 35 nautical miles along the coastline that was designated as the last known location of the missing vessels.

On 11 February 2024, the team applied continued intensive and tactical efforts and expanded the search area to over 12 nautical miles seaward until Hao Yun 01 which assisted in the search and rescue operation spotted two missing vessels in the Fati Town area and informed the LCG immediately.

Upon receiving this information, the LCG Search and Rescue Team immediately navigated to the location and rescued the two missing Chinese vessels.

The vessels were found adrift, in a partially capsized condition, and with one crew member on board each.

The rescued vessels are currently anchored at the port of Buchanan under the close watch of the LCG.

Petty Officer 1 (PO1) Coks, Richard Fred Pratt, Petty Officer 2 (PO2) Mulbah, Korboi B., PO2 Tumbay, Joseph and Seaman (SN) Combaque, Timothy executed the search and rescue operation.

The Defense Ministry noted that the LCG has once again demonstrated its capability to execute critical search and rescue operations that uphold safety and comply with international maritime regulations. --Press release