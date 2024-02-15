Liberia: Red Cross Joins Radio Day Celebration

The Liberian Red Cross celebrates the profound impact of radio in humanitarian response here, underscoring its pivotal role in disseminating vital information to communities in need.

"In times of disasters and crisis, radio becomes a lifeline, delivering critical messages in a language people understand, as essential as food and water for survival," the Liberian Red Cross Secretary General said Tuesday, in commemoration of World Radio Day.

Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh notes that Radio plays a vital role in disseminating information and raising awareness as well as offering hope and support to affected communities, especially in times of disaster.

In commemoration of the Day, the Red Cross has further called for collective action in harnessing the power of radio to inform, entertain, and educate, in fostering positive change, and building resilience in communities.

Mr. Blamoh in a press release, emphasized the indispensable role of radio in raising awareness about critical matters and advocating for vulnerable populations.

He called for the integration of crisis and humanitarian reporting in radio broadcasting, emphasizing the power of radio in updating the public, promoting behavior change, and empowering affected individuals to make informed decisions.

He announced that the Liberian Red Cross is set to launch regular radio programs in the southern part of Liberia, particularly in Sinoe, Grand Kru, and River Gee counties under its Green, Inclusive, and Resilient Liberian Communities (GIRL) Project, partnering with the Embassy of Sweden to build community resilience to impact shocks of climate and disaster risks.

World Radio Day, observed on February 13th, 2024, carries the theme: "Radio: A century informing, entertaining, and educating." The Liberian Red Cross extends heartfelt congratulations to all radio journalists and the Associations of Liberia Community Radio.