Liberia: EPA & GEF Commence Constituents Workshop

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture J. Alexander Nuetah applauded GEF for its contributions to improving the natural environment, promoting and protecting biodiversity, addressing climate change, and responding to other environmental issues in Liberia and the region through the Small Grants Program, the Least Developed Country Fund, and STAR Allocation.

He said that the Government of Liberia is particularly grateful for the resources invested by GEF in Liberia over the years and applauds GEF for the recent endorsement of a Project Preparatory Grant of US$200,000.00 for the preparation of a 10-million-dollar proposal to strengthen agricultural resilience in Liberia.

Minister Nuetah said that these investments are having an impact on vulnerable populations and communities in Liberia that are increasingly impacted by climate change and other environmental issues but more needs to be done.

He also noted the important role Liberia plays as a biodiversity hotspot and carbon sink, which presents an economic challenge for the country.

He stressed the need for increased investments in nature-based livelihoods, restoration of degraded landscapes, and addressing climate change and biodiversity in communities across the country.

He noted that the ECW convening in Liberia presents an opportunity to discuss and review new policies and procedures related to the current GEF cycle, encourage and enhance coordination among GEF partners, exchange lessons, knowledge, and experience about GEF projects, and analyze different aspects of GEF work.

He stressed that these conversations are necessary to increase understanding of GEF strategies and policies and help the government and other stakeholders make informed decisions on participation and coordination in the various GEF initiatives so that the maximum benefits are derived.

The Agriculture Minister highlighted that the Government of Liberia is interested in exploring how it can continue to leverage experiences and opportunities for engaging with GEF to enhance benefits for the people of Liberia.

He then declared the Expanded Constituency Workshop officially opened.

For her part, the representative of GEF Madam Susan Waithaka said that she is delighted to be part of the workshop and interact with members from different countries. She said this meeting should have been held since September 2023.