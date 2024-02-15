Kenya: Police Brutality and Excessive Force Do Not Occur in Kenya - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has defended Kenya's human rights record and the integrity of the National Police Service.

Speaking Wednesday, when he represented Kenya at the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, Mudavadi asserted that police brutality and excessive force do not occur in Kenya.

Mudavadi, who doubles up as Kenya's Foreign Cabinet Secretary, clarified that any aggrieved citizen can report any allegations of police excesses to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for action.

"I emphasized our government's unwavering commitment to supporting civilian oversight of police work and ensuring zero tolerance to police brutality and excessive force," Mudavadi said.

He was responding to an assertion by the African Commission on Human and People's Rights, which had raised concerns over the violation of human rights by Kenya's security agents.

The African Commission is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights by interpreting the African Charter and considering individual complaints.

Established in 1986 and located in Banjul, The Gambia, the commission hears cases from the 53 Member States of the African Union (all except South Sudan).

Mudavadi further acknowledged Kenya's recognition of the efforts of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights.

He highlighted Kenya's alignment with the mandate, including through its commitment to end statelessness and commuting death sentences to life imprisonment.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary added that Kenya will formally submit proposed language for inclusion in the human rights report, addressing specific concerns raised.

The conduct of Kenya's police service came under sharp criticism from various rights groups, especially during the anti-government protests in 2022 and 2023, where the security agents were accused of heavy-handedness in handling the protestors.

Kenya's proposal to deploy police units to lead a multinational security support mission in gang-ridden Haiti has drawn scrutiny, with rights groups opposing the move due to concerns over the human rights record of Kenya's police service.

