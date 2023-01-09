Kenya: Ex-CJ Maraga Sworn in to Spearhead Reforms in Police and Prison

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has been sworn in as Chairperson of the task force mandated to oversee the implementation of reforms in the National Police Service and the Prisons service, including their welfare.

His swearing-in was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court.

Maraga was appointed to chair the police reforms taskforce by President William Ruto last month, and will be deputized by Carole Kariuki. It comprises 20 members.

"I will not re-invent the will, I will harmonise existing reforms," he stated when he took the oath.

Former Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni and Roseline Odede will also serve in the task force.

Others include; Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Capt. (Rtd.) Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere , Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony and Khadija Mire.

Omwanza Ombati, Joy Mdivo Masinde, Rosemary Kamau will serve as joint secretaries of the taskforce.

The taskforce is expected to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and review and recommend improvement of the terms and conditions of service.

The Maraga-led taskforce is also tasked with reviewing and recommending improvement of matters relating to welfare of officers in all cadres of the NPS and KPS and all other matters incidental to the optimal service delivery of the service.

The Head of State said that the taskforce will also be charged with recommending the implementation of changes that enhance morale, meritocracy and professionalism.

In addition, he said the appointment of the taskforce seeks to seal the existing gaps within the operations of the police service and better the working conditions of security personnel.