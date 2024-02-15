Africa: Obasanjo Backs Raila for Top AU Job

Nairobi — Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo has backed opposition leader Raila Odinga as a viable candidate for the African Union Commission top job.

Speaking in Nairobi during a press conference, Obasanjo urged East African Community (EAC) countries to support Odinga.

"I have no doubt that my friend who is standing next to me (Odinga) is the right person to take over the mantle. If the EAC region backs him, I believe the rest of the continent will support him," Obasanjo stated.

"People who have held position of head of government either as President or PM are most suitable for this job. Looking at it critically, it is the turn of East Africa."

Odinga on the other hand stated that he is ready for the top African Union (AU) job following extensive consultations.

He indicated stated that he is ready to serve Africa and called for joint efforts to propel the continent.

"If we marshal our resources as a continent, pull in one direction, the we can be able to make Africa greater. I have been consulting widely. I think if am ready to serve the continent of Africa. Africa deserves better," he stated.

