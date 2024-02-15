Nigeria: Senate Confirms Director of Gas Infrastructure Fund Board

15 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

The new director was screened by members of the Senate Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources.

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Adama Oladapo as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after he was cleared through a voice vote during the plenary.

The new director was screened by members of the Senate Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources during the committee's meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee, Agom Jarigbe, who presented a report on the screening exercise during the plenary, did not state the time and date the screening was conducted.

Mr Jarigbe, the senator representing Cross River North under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, said his committee recommended the confirmation of Mr Oladapo's appointment.

He said Mr Oladapo possessed all the necessary professional qualifications and expertise to manage the affairs of the nation's gas industry board.

He said the new director of the gas infrastructure fund board meets all the requirements mandated by the law to pilot affairs of the agency.

Mr Jarigbe, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the confirmation of Mr Oladapo.

The senators subsequently supported the confirmation of the appointment through a voice vote.

The graft infrastructure agency is crucial to the execution of the federal government's agenda in many areas including the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Bola Tinubu administration is encouraging Nigerians to convert their petrol vehicles to CNG as a way of cutting expenses following the removal of subsidies on petrol.

The government introduced the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) to support Nigerians convert their vehicles to CNG.

The initiative was introduced after the government abolished petrol subsidy which led to over 200 per cent increase in petrol prices. The policy has, however, not been effective.

The Tinubu administration committed over N100 billion to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (PCNG) project.

The project is currently being probed by lawmakers who say that the funds allocated for the execution of the project were disbursed to beneficiary companies without approval from the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.