Liberia: MFDP Puts in Place Measures to Scrutinize Payrolls

15 February 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Wants ministries and agencies to submit payrolls by 10th of every

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has issued an official directive to all governmental agencies to submit their current or dummy payrolls by the 10th of every month for thorough scrutiny and necessary adjustments.

This proactive measure is said to be part of the government's commitment to improve fiscal management and ensure the punctual disbursement of salaries to all government employees.

The move, the ministry said in a statement issued Thursday, February 10, reflects the dedication of the government to uphold transparency and accountability within its financial operations. Agencies are instructed to comply with the deadline set by the MFDP to facilitate a smooth process.

The MFDP assures all agencies that this step is crucial in enhancing the effectiveness of payroll management, thereby ensuring that hardworking public servants receive their salaries early and without discrepancies.

The Ministry noted that it appreciates the cooperation of all entities involved and reiterates its commitment to fostering a robust and efficient public sector for the betterment of the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.