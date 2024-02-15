Liberia: MFDP Puts in Place Measures to Scrutinize Payrolls

Wants ministries and agencies to submit payrolls by 10th of every

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has issued an official directive to all governmental agencies to submit their current or dummy payrolls by the 10th of every month for thorough scrutiny and necessary adjustments.

This proactive measure is said to be part of the government's commitment to improve fiscal management and ensure the punctual disbursement of salaries to all government employees.

The move, the ministry said in a statement issued Thursday, February 10, reflects the dedication of the government to uphold transparency and accountability within its financial operations. Agencies are instructed to comply with the deadline set by the MFDP to facilitate a smooth process.

The MFDP assures all agencies that this step is crucial in enhancing the effectiveness of payroll management, thereby ensuring that hardworking public servants receive their salaries early and without discrepancies.

The Ministry noted that it appreciates the cooperation of all entities involved and reiterates its commitment to fostering a robust and efficient public sector for the betterment of the country.