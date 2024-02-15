Kenya: Campaign to Combat Malaria in Kenya Unveiled

Nairobi — Kenya is seeking to combat malaria through a new coalition involving the Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition (ZMCC) and the Ministry of Health's National Malaria Control Program.

Dubbed 'The Power of EveryONE', the initiative gives every Kenyan the opportunity to eradicate the disease.

The campaign was developed through extensive community engagement and in collaboration with partners.

Creative media agency Dentsu Creative, Kenya, focused on ensuring that the target communities featured prominently in the creative materials.

By photographing community champions and positioning them as the stars of the campaign, the Power of EveryONE shows how everyone can lend their power to unite and end the deadly disease of malaria.

"Malaria is a significant public health challenge in Kenya and this campaign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to combat malaria," Joseph Lenai, the Director for Preventive & Promotive Health said.

"By harnessing the collective efforts of the government, partners, and communities, we are confident that we can significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the incidence of malaria in especially these most affected regions," Lenai added.

Since its inception in April 2022, the ZMCC has been a driving force for sustainable change, bringing together leading actors across sectors to power sustainable malaria campaigns, driving transformational public awareness, and inspiring action in the shared goal for Kenya to reach zero malaria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The campaign represents the culmination of these efforts, generating widespread belief that everyone has a role to play in ending malaria in Kenya.

The national campaign is complemented by localized versions, focused on increasing awareness and encouraging sustainable behavior change that will help protect more Kenyans from this disease, with a particular emphasis on the endemic regions of Kakamega, Kilifi, and Kisumu.

Malaria remains one of the most severe public health challenges in Kenya, with millions at risk of contracting the disease annually.

Kenya has made enormous strides in the fight against malaria, thanks to a concerted national effort by the government, partners, and communities.

For children under five, prevalence dropped by a quarter from 2015 to 2020 (from 8% to 6%).

"Through the campaign, we aim to elevate the conversation around malaria and inspire action across all sectors of society. Understanding and having more knowledge around malaria, will ultimately lead to behaviour change and this is a critical pillar to tackling the persistent challenges we have when dealing with the disease. Together, we can achieve a malaria-free Kenya," Liz Ntonjira, Co-Chair of ZMCC, commented.