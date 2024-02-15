Nigeria: Tinubu, Govs Mull Establishment of State Police

Meet to further fine-tune modalities

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu alongside the governors on Thursday agreed to establish state police in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of an emergency meeting summoned by the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that there will be series of meetings to fine tune the modalities for setting up state police.

He said, "But now, there is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police.

"Of course, this is still going to be further discussed, a lot of work still has to be done in that direction. But what the federal government and state governments are agreeing to the necessity of having state policy.

"Now, this is a significant shift. But like I said, more works need to be done in that direction. A lot of meetings will have to happen between different government and sub nationals to see the modalities of achieving this.