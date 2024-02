The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has released the latest ranking of international teams around the world.

The new rankings emerged following the end of the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup.

The AFCON finalists, Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria climbed into the top five, while third-place South Africa went into the top ten.

FIFA Rankings: Top 10 teams in Africa:

Morocco

Senegal

Nigeria

Egypt

Ivory Coast

Tunisia

Algeria

Mali

Cameroon

South Africa

Vanguard News