Liberia: Nimba District#5 Yearns for Safe Drinking Water

Over fifty out of 73 towns in Nimba County District #5 have been without safe-drinking water for the past 10 years.

Citizens of the area lament that their only source of getting water are nearby creeks, a situation that continue to affect them.

According to Amelia Jackson and Erica Samuel, due to the lack of safe-drinking water, most of them including kids suffer stomach problems, including water borne disease.

They note that it's only during election period politicians know their importance and go to them for votes, but after the polls, they don't have time for them.

Annie Dennis and Emmanuel Menlor told our Nimba County correspondent that the district has great sons and daughters, including Senator Prince Johnson, who has just begun another nine year-term after serving previous two terms, now becoming the longest-serving senator in recent history moving to 27 years without any significant impact on their lives.

The NEW DAWN gathered that citizens of BUU-YAO, electoral district#5, do all their transactions, including food and trading in neighboring Ivory Coast, because of lack of access.

Meanwhile, several aggrieved citizens of BUU-YAO have vowed not to support Representative Samuel Kogar's quest to contest in the pending senatorial by-election in April.

According to them, Rep. Kogar just participated in the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Representative Elections that saw him elected for a third term.

Their decision not to support Kogar's decision to contest for the senate is being welcomed by the people of District #6, who in a recent mass meeting rejected their district Representative Dorwohn Twain Gleekla's declaration of intention to vie for the senate.

The District #6 citizens went on various community radio stations in the county rejected the re-election of Gleekla during the 2023 polls but the Unity Party through the rescue ticket of President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung alongside Senator Prince Johnson intervened and appealed to them to vote for his reelection.

When contacted, Representative Samuel Kogar of District #5 and Representative Gleekla of District #6 threatened to take issues with our correspondent if he brings them to public disrepute.