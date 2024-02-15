Nigeria: Ajinomoto Foods Restates Commitment to Quality Products

15 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Ltd. (AFN), manufacturers of AJI-NO-MO-TO®, DeliDawa™, and MaDish® seasonings, has restated its commitment to quality products.

This was made known by the Managing Director of AFN, Mr. Noriyuki Ogushi, during a factory tour with its newest brand ambassador, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu (Ify's Kitchen), in Apapa, Lagos State.

Ogushi stated that the seasonings are produced under hygienic conditions after its ingredients have carefully gone through quality assurance to ensure the safety of consumers.

AJI-NO-MOTO®, the first Umami seasoning discovered in Japan, is made from sugarcane and is processed and packaged under hygienic conditions to give a unique taste to every meal. AFN is a subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., which has been in existence for over 100 years.

Since 1909, AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami seasoning has been used to bring out the best taste in food all over the world.

The extensive body of research that exists about this widely used seasoning has been reviewed by independent scientists and regulatory authorities throughout the world - all have found Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) to be safe.

Glutamate (Umami substance and source of MSG) is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetables, cheese, tomatoes, and milk and in our local food seasonings like Ogiri, Daddawa, and Iru.

